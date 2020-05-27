NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,816,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,715 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.78% of NextEra Energy worth $918,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.