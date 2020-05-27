Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2,814.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,074 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 1.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $26,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $144.44. 5,766,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,809,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72. The firm has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $154.55.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

