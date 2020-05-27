Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2,814.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after buying an additional 266,074 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Paypal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 8.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 153,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

PYPL traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.54. 701,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,809,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $154.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72. The firm has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

