PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,167,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,637 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,101,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.68. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

