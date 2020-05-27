PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.86. 2,439,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average is $134.68. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

