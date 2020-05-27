Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 1,705 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $10.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,406.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,300. The company has a market cap of $962.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,308.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,334.61. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

