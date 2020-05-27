Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 38,106 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $93.46. 4,653,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,478. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

