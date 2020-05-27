Personal Capital Advisors Corp Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $51,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.46. 214,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,762. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.61 and its 200-day moving average is $242.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

