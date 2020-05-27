Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $42,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.56. The stock had a trading volume of 228,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,280. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

