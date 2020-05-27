Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Comcast by 128.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,352,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853,062. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.