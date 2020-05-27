Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $40.15 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,436 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. 969,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,169,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

