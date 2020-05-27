Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $489.67 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,353 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 1.58% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $489,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 78,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,695,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,402,875. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

