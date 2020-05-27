Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $54.12 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $54,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,950,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

