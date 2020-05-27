Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,659 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.30. 332,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

