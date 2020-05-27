Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 663,227 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $52,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.47. 370,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,028. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

