Personal Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $13.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.00. 21,149,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,903,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $363.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.73.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

