Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 14,344 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

