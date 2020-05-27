Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $41,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. 1,019,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,429,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

