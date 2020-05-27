Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.1% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 1.32% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $313,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,319.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 41,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 774,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,019 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $76.74. 465,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,024. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

