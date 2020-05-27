Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 13,697 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $51,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.95. 7,672,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.72 and its 200-day moving average is $358.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.