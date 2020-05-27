Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $97,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.24. 9,694,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,169,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.