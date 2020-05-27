Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,989,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 218,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,339,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after buying an additional 933,045 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 150,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 35,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. 10,659,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,169,660. The firm has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

