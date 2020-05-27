Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 60.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,767,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,396 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 9.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $201,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. 3,003,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

