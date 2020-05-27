Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $149,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $113.93. 3,244,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,313. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

