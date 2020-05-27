Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 57.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 272,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.21. 435,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

