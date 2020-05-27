Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Cut by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

