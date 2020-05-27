Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 178.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 69,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853,062. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

