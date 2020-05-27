Ra International Group PLC (LON:RAI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Ra International Group PLC (LON:RAI) announced a dividend on Friday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ra International Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RAI opened at GBX 43 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Ra International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.70 ($0.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

About Ra International Group

RA International Group PLC provides remote site services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It offers civil and general construction services; operation and maintenance services, such as facilities management and maintenance, plant and equipment operation and maintenance, and vehicle fleet operation and maintenance; integrated facilities management services, including camp management, food supply and catering, cleaning, laundry, pest and vector control, waste management, and ground maintenance; and accommodation services.

