Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of RS stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

