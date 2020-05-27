Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.04. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Remark by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

