salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 16,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at $193,584,749.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,814 shares of company stock worth $62,648,437. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.42, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

