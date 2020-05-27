salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $48,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,120,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 176,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,837. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,814 shares of company stock worth $62,648,437. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.