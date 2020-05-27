SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,241,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679,220. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $120.46 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

