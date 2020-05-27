Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spire Healthcare Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 126.29 ($1.66).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

