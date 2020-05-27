Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Invests $5.24 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 152,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,664,000. AJO LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.24. 5,718,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,311. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

