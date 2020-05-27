SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.03. 2,895,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,105. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.