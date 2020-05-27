SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases 137,909 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 175.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.3% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

VWO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,212,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967,090. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

