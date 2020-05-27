Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Trims Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.5% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.58. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.