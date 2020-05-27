Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after acquiring an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after acquiring an additional 363,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.61. The stock had a trading volume of 582,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,439. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $79.13 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

