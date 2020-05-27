Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) vs. OmniTek Engineering (NYSE:OMTK) Head-To-Head Review

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) and OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tower International and OmniTek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International 0.61% 16.92% 4.40% OmniTek Engineering -87.73% N/A -59.36%

This table compares Tower International and OmniTek Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International $1.57 billion 0.41 $48.90 million $3.50 8.86 OmniTek Engineering $960,000.00 1.11 -$720,000.00 N/A N/A

Tower International has higher revenue and earnings than OmniTek Engineering.

Risk and Volatility

Tower International has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniTek Engineering has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tower International and OmniTek Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniTek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Tower International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Tower International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tower International beats OmniTek Engineering on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded on May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

