Trustmark Corp (TRMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trustmark to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of TRMK opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 5,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at $696,339.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.