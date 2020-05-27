Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.68.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,189. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.