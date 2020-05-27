United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136,223 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,585,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.15. 1,627,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,609. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

