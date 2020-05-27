United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

UZB stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB Company Profile

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit