United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

UZB stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

Get United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB alerts:

United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB Company Profile

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.