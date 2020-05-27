UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.3% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after purchasing an additional 471,331 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

UNH traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $297.84. The company had a trading volume of 310,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,459. The stock has a market cap of $282.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.89. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

