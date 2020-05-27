Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 590,424 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $512,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. 1,193,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,967,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

