Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $198,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.46. 2,779,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

