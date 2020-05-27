Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,636,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,065,628 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.57% of Verizon Communications worth $1,269,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. 10,587,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,457,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

