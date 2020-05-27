Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Bank of America by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 66,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 67,892,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,330,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

