Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.38.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,330,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $513.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

